Elk Grove Police are Investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting Near Laguna Boulevard

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department reports there was an officer-involved shooting that injured three people.

The area of Laguna and Franklin boulevards saw heavy police activity well into Sunday morning.

Two officers and one suspect were shot, according to police. They were all taken to a hospital; the two officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect “sustained life-threatening injuries,” according to Elk Grove police.

