Man Arrested for Suspected Felony DUI after Fatal Crash on Franklin Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Idaho Drive Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the area after a report of a “major vehicle collision” just before 9 p.m. Fire personnel also responded to provide medical aid.

According the department’s press release, the male driver of a Cadillac CTS was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other occupants of the car were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

“The other vehicle involved was a Toyota FJ Cruiser,” according to Sac PD. The male driver was determined by officers to be impaired. There were no other occupants in the Toyota.

Police say the driver of the FJ Cruiser, 35-year-old Allen Vang, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. After being cleared medically, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for felony driving under the influence.

The Cadillac was traveling northbound on Franklin Boulevard while the Toyota was traveling southbound before the collision occurred, officers determined during their preliminary investigation. The department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) has taken over the investigation due to the fatality.

The Sacramento Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later date.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.