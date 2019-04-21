Man Rescued From Ocean after Falling From Santa Cruz Cliff

Posted 10:56 PM, April 21, 2019, by

(Credit: Santa Cruz Fire Department)

SANTA CRUZ (AP) — Authorities say a state park official and a bystander pulled a man from the ocean after he fell about 30 feet (9 meters) from a cliff in Santa Cruz.

KSBW-TV reports Santa Cruz Fire Department rescuers were called to the rugged coastline near Natural Bridges State Park on Friday evening, finding bystanders treating the man.

The department says the man suffered major injuries. Authorities didn’t identify him.

Fire department crews and other agencies used an aerial ladder and ropes to hoist the man up the cliff.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.