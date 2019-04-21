Police Investigate Shooting Inside Modesto Nightclub

MODESTO — Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Modesto nightclub around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Modesto police arrived to find two gunshot victims at the Tilted Turtle on 9th Street. Both were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A third victim later arrived at the hospital with “a non life-threatening gunshot wound,” Modest police say.

The Modesto Police Department is still investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to “please call Crime Stoppers with your tips. Callers can remain anonymous. 209-521-4636.”

