President Attends Easter Service Following Slew of Tweets

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Easter morning offered condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, continued his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and attended service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea near his Florida estate.

The president tweeted happy Easter to his many followers earlier in the morning, adding “I have never been happier or more content because your Country is doing so well.”

But Trump followed with several others in which he sought to frame the report as his vindication, though he was clearly bothered by its details. Soon after tweeting about his happiness, he was tweeting again, calling the report “nothing but a total ‘hit job.'”

The president also tweeted about the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, saying “we stand ready to help!” Explosions at churches and hotels in that nation killed more than 200 people. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks; Sri Lanka’s defense minister described the bombings as a terrorist attack by religious extremists.

The president attended service at the Episcopalian church with first lady Melania Trump and daughter Tiffany. It’s the same church where he and the first lady were married in 2005.

“Happy Easter everybody, have a great day,” Trump said upon his arrival at the church. “A lot of great things are happening for our country.”

The Rev. James Harlan encouraged the congregation to continue learning in life and in their faith: “Let’s make sure we’re not being old dogs, unable or unwilling to learn and see something new.”

Prior to the service, Trump tweeted several times about the Mueller report, which was released with redactions the day Trump traveled to Florida for his annual Easter trip here. He golfed with conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh during his stay and time and again returned to tweeting about the report. The tweets were a mixture of declarations of vindication along with attacks on critics, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Romney had said he’s “sickened” by the level of dishonesty the special counsel found in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump also tweeted Sunday that “Radical Left Democrats” only want to investigate, asserting “This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020!”

The White House said Trump was having brunch with the family before returning to Washington on Sunday afternoon.