Southern California Police Say Teen Lured to Assault With Dating App

Posted 6:49 PM, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45PM, April 21, 2019

SANTA ANA (AP) — Southern California police say a teenage victim of sexual assault was lured through a dating app.

Michael Komoto, 59 (Credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

KABC-TV reports Santa Ana police arrested 59-year-old Michael Komoto April 18 on a charge of engaging in sex acts with a minor.

Police say Komoto told a 15-year-old boy he was 39 years old during communication on the Grindr app and promised a shopping spree in exchange for “making out.”

Police say Komoto picked up the boy April 14 and sexually assaulted him at a storefront that doubles as Komoto’s business and home in the city about 33 miles south of Los Angeles.

Authorities say the pair then went to a shopping center, where the boy became scared and called a friend to pick him up before going to police.

