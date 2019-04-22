14-Year-Old Arrested for Placer High School Shooting Threat

AUBURN — Police arrested a 14-year-old Monday after investigators say the teenager threatened a school shooting in Auburn.

A father and his 15-year-old son went to the Auburn Police Department Sunday to show officers a number of text messages the teen had received from a classmate.

According to the texts, the 14-year-old Inspire Learning Academy student claimed to be planning a shooting at Placer High School.

The police department reports the teenager was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The investigation into the threats is ongoing but the police department does not believe anyone else was involved. No additional threats have been made against the school or the community.