Cal Expo’s Top-Ranked Horse Trainer Shares Secret to Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Kathy Plested knows her stuff.

Out of the 40 horse trainers at Cal Expo, seven of whom are women, Plested is ranked number one with the most wins.

She believes her success is due in part to caring for her horses like her kids.

"I run a daycare here of a thousand-pound children, 'cause that's basically what they are," Plested said.

Each one is special and has their own strengths and personalities.

On any given Friday or Saturday night, you'll likely find Plested in the winner's circle. Often times she'll be right next to her husband of 20 years, Steve Wiseman, who is among the top five drivers at Cal Expo.

"Not only do I work with my husband, I work with my best friend every day," Plested said. "So it's awesome."

And the love and admiration is equal.

"She's unbelievable, you know?" Wiseman said. "She don't stop. She don't stop."