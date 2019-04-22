CHP: Man Accused of Hitting Pregnant Woman Rio Linda Was 3 Times Over Legal BAC Limit

RIO LINDA — The man suspected of hitting a pregnant woman with his Jeep earlier this month in Rio Linda had a blood alcohol content of over three times the legal limit, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Investigators say 23-year-old Ronny Ward III hit a parked car and Ciara Villegas on April 8 while driving along M Street near 4th Avenue.

Villegas was six months pregnant and was hospitalized with major injuries. Her baby was delivered via an emergency cesarean section and died two days later.

Ward was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence but was later released “pending further investigation,” the CHP said.

Investigators say that further investigation revealed Ward’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was more than three times the legal limit of .08. Ward turned himself in on Friday and was booked into jail on a felony charge of DUI resulting in death or injury to another person.