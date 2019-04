Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Activists took to the State Capitol on Monday to ask lawmakers to think about their impact on the planet.

"It's Earth Day," activist Susan Roberts Emery said. "We all need to be here. We all need to step up."

About a dozen activists marched along L Street with the group Extinction Rebellion, a global organization that's active in more than 30 countries and 80 cities.

"We have to do this now while no one else is doing it," activist Aren Oliveira said.