Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at Port of Stockton

STOCKTON — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a recycling center in the Port of Stockton.

Stockton Firefighters Local 456 reports the three-alarm fire at Green Planet 21 “has depleted many resources from the City of Stockton limits.”

BREAKING: @stocktonfire is battling a three-alarm fire near the Port of Stockton. pic.twitter.com/WK2sg3QA7C — KristiGrossNews (@KristiGrossNews) April 22, 2019

The manager of the facility told FOX40 his workers first spotted flames around 3 p.m. He said by the time they tried to grab their own hose and put it out the fire had already spread.

The plant manager does not know what caused the fire but said none of his workers were injured.

“We had a large area of pallets, of paper, plastic, recycled material,” said Stockton Fire Deputy Chief Brad Palmer. “It was heavily involved when we got here. Along with the wind that we had today, it takes a tremendous amount of water to get that under control.”

3 alarm fire currently happening at Port Rd 22 in the Port of Stockton. This fire has depleted many resources from the City of Stockton limits. High winds are making this challenging. — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) April 22, 2019

