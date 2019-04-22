Easter Bombings Shock Sacramento’s Small but Tight-Knit Sri Lankan Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Easter Sunday tragedy in Sri Lanka hit close to home for many living in Sacramento.

"I was just crying randomly," said Manushi Weerasinghe.

Weerasinghe was born in Sri Lanka. Her extended family still lives there.

When she heard suicide bombers killed at least 290 people at churches and hotels, her thoughts went straight to her family's safety.

"We got lucky. We got to talk with them before there was the shut down on social media," Weerasinghe said. "The government took that action just to make sure there’s no false news spread around."

Thankfully, Weerasinghe's family is OK but her heart aches for her homeland.

"A lot of people aren’t aware that Sri Lanka just came out of a civil war that ran for decades. So, we’ve had about 10 years of peace," she said.

Advocacy groups are also concerned, especially since the attacks targeted places where people were just trying to pray.

"Houses of worship have always been safe places. Now to see the sanctity of life and houses of worship being attacked, it’s something that hurts," said Council on American-Islamic Relations Sacramento spokesman Basim Elkarra.