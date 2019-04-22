Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a glamp-out benefit for outdoor education! No need to pack the stove or even pull out the cooler. Tickets to this overnight fundraiser include a delectable catered ‘glamp’ dinner, drinks, s’mores and a full continental breakfast bar. Activities for all ages are included, with a scavenger hunt, giant Jenga, lawn games, standup paddle board lessons, guided yoga, camp fire, and a kid-friendly movie under the stars. Buy your tickets early to take advantage of our early bird discounts.

This annual event brings the community together and helps raise funds for Sacramento Valley Conservancy’s Youth Education & Stewardship (YES!) Program to offer affordable youth outdoor educational programs all year long.

Event begins Saturday, June 22nd. Enjoy a fun-filled evening and night under the stars. Make sure to bring a tent, lawn chair, sleeping bag, flashlight, sandals, and comfortable camping clothes. Can't wait to see you there!

More info:

Glampout

June 22nd - 23rd

4:30pm - 9am

Camp Pollock in Sacramento

(916) 731-8798

SVC.EJoinMe.Org/Glampout2019

Facebook: Sacramento Valley Conservancy