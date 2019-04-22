Highway 65 Improvement Project Continues, Shutting Down Popular Exit Until Thursday

ROSEVILLE — The northbound Stanford Ranch/Galleria Boulevard will be closed through much of the week as the Interstate 80/Highway 65 Interchange improvement project continues.

The closure took effect Sunday evening at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Work is being done to add a third lane along northbound Highway 65 from I-80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard, a notorious choke point for Placer County commuters and visitors of the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

County transportation officials offered an alternative route:

–  Take the northbound Highway 65 exit to Pleasant Grove Boulevard.
–  Turn left onto westbound Pleasant Grove.
–  Take the freeway entrance to southbound Highway 65.
–  Take the southbound Highway 65 Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road exit.

More information about the project can be found here.

