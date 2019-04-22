Lawsuit Alleges Kings New Head Coach Sexually Assaulted Sports Reporter

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings new head coach, Luke Walton, has been accused of sexually assaulting a former Los Angeles sports reporter.

Kelli Tennant, who has worked as a broadcaster for SportsNet LA, filed a lawsuit against Walton accusing him of forcing himself on her in a hotel room.

According to legal documents obtained by FOX40, the assault happened at a Santa Monica hotel while Walton was coaching for the Golden State Warriors. Tennant claims she had gone to the hotel to give Walton a copy of her book, “The Transition: Every Athlete’s Guide to Life After Sports.” Walton had helped her write the book’s forward.

Tennant claims Walton pinned her to the bed in the hotel room then forcibly kissed her and groped her repeatedly.

At the time, the documents claim Tennant saw Walton as a “trusted colleague, mentor and even friend” and was well acquainted with his wife through the competitive volleyball circuit.

The documents also cite other incidents following the alleged assault in which Tennant claims Walton made inappropriate and unwelcome remarks and physical advances.

Earlier this month, Walton was named head coach of the Sacramento Kings. A statement sent Monday by the Kings said, “We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time.”