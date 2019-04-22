Parents of Missing Stockton Twins Could Face Murder Charges

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The parents of missing twin siblings may soon face murder charges, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Pictures of Setina taken in Nov. 2016. Pictures of Ren are not available, according to police. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

In January of last year, Aaron Weddles, Princess Canez-Walker and their five children were reported missing. Days later, the couple was found with only three of their children living in squalor in their SUV near Pixley Slough.

Their 20-month-old twins, Ren and Setina, were nowhere to be found. To this day, the toddlers are still missing.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney is requesting that two counts of murder be added to the eight counts of child abuse the Stockton couple already faces.

“The two counts of murder allege Weddles and Canez-Walker are liable for the death of two of their children: John R. Doe and Jane S. Doe,” the district attorney’s office wrote.

The hearing to add the murder charges is set for May 7.

If you have any information about the missing twins please contact the Stockton Police Department or San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

