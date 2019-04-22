Police Investigating after 3 Shot in Stockton Parking Lot

STOCKTON — Three people were shot Monday in a Stockton parking lot, according to police.

Around 7 p.m., gunfire was reported from a parking lot in the area of West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive, according to the Stockton Police Department. A large fight was also reported in the parking lot.

The police department reports three male shooting victims went to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

No suspect information has been released by Stockton investigators.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department.