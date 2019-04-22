Roseville Police Accuse Man of Severely Burning Girlfriend, Leaving Her in Critical Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roseville police say Saturday they found a woman brutally attacked inside a Cirby Way home.

“When officers arrived on scene they did find a female victim with apparent burns," said Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department.

Police say the woman was able to call 911 for help. She identified her live-in boyfriend, 48-year-old Richard Frederiksen, as the person responsible.

"At this time, we know that this victim, unfortunately, is severely burned and it's unknown at this time if an accelerant was used to cause the fire," Baquera said.

A friend of the victim says she was left with burns on her arms and stomach.

Police say the victim was listed in critical condition and the victim's friend confirmed she was alert in the hospital Monday night.

Officers tracked down and arrested Fredericksen a day after that 911 call for help. He faces several charges, including torture and attempted murder.

Domestic violence experts say it's important to look for early signs of any abuse in any relationship.

"We hear from survivors that the abuse was verbal or emotional or spiritual," said Julie Bornhoeft, who is with the nonprofit WEAVE. "The reality is every victim of domestic violence faces a risk if that abuser feels they’re losing control."

Bornhoeft hopes others who fear they may be at risk of violence know it’s safe to reach out to friends, family members and trained professionals for help.

"Really encouraging them to reach out and get the support during that," she said.