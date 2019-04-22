The Average Price of Gas in California Has Exceeded $4

April 22, 2019

The average price of gas in California is at its highest in about five years, hitting $4.02 on Monday.

California’s average is well above the national average, which is hovering at around $2.91.

Gas price averages, according to Gas Buddy

According to AAA, the spike can be attributed to the annual change to the more costly summer-blend gasoline and refinery issues. Six of California’s 10 refineries have seen a reduction in output during maintenance and necessary repairs, AAA said.

There has also been an increase in crude oil costs in the last several months.

The average price of gas in Sacramento is a few cents below the state average.

