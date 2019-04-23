19-Year-Old Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Australian Man who Spent Years in Prison for Wrongful Conviction

(KTLA) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in the hit-and-run crash in Hollywood that killed an Australian man who had spent 12 years in prison after a wrongful conviction, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports Kristopher Ryan Smith, of Norwalk, surrendered to police just after 12 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. He was booked on a felony hit-and-run involving injury or death charge.

The crash happened on Sunset Boulevard near North La Brea Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. April 18, according to LAPD.

The victim, Andrew Mallard, 56, was crossing the street on Formosa Avenue when a silver sedan on Sunset Boulevard slammed into him and kept going, police said.

Mallard was imprisoned in Australia after being wrongfully convicted in the 1994 killing of a jewelry shop owner in Perth, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. He was later exonerated in 2006 and received $3.25 million from the Australian government, according to CNN.

Smith’s bail was set at $50,000, LAPD said.

No further information was available.