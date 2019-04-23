2 Measles Cases Confirmed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — Health officials confirmed two cases of measles in Sacramento County on Tuesday.

These are the first confirmed cases of measles in the county this year.

County health officials say both cases are in the same family with a recent history of international travel, and all potentially impacted people have been contacted. There was “minimal exposure to the public,” according to the county.

Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and irritated eyes. A rash will then appear on the face or behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body. An infected person can be contagious for eight days, which includes four days prior to the appearance of a rash and four days after a rash starts.

If you may have been infected, county officials say to monitor your symptoms and limit contact with others for 21 days. Infants, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system are more at risk for serious complications from measles.

Below is a map of recent confirmed cases of the measles in our region.