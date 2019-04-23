8 Injured as Car Deliberately Hits Pedestrians in Sunnyvale

Posted 10:03 PM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, April 23, 2019

SUNNYVALE (AP) — Authorities say eight people have been injured after a motorist appeared to deliberately plow into them in Sunnyvale.

The Bay Area city’s Department of Public Safety says it happened Tuesday evening.

Eight people were taken to the hospital, including a 13-year-old boy.

There’s no word on their condition or a motive for the apparent attack.

The driver was taken into custody after the car smashed into a tree.

KGO-TV reports that witnesses say the man apparently made no effort to stop before hitting the pedestrians.

