Aftershock 2019 Lineup Revealed

The lineup for the 2019 Aftershock Festival has been revealed.

The three-day festival returns to Discovery Park on Friday, October 11. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Check out the lineup below:

FRIDAY:

Slipknot

Staind (reunion)

Lamb Of God

Halestrom

Dropkick Murphys

Sum 41

Clutch

I Prevail

Beartooth

Motionless In White

Andrew W.K.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals

Knocked Loose

Angel Du$t

While She Sleeps

Ded

The Pink Slips

Santa Cruz

SATURDAY:

blink-182

Rob Zombie

Bring Me The Horizon

Marilyn Manson

Stone Temple Pilots

Bad Religion

Highly Suspect

Ghostemane

Fidlar

The Interrupters

Fishbone

Badflower

H09909

Health

Parlor Mob

Sick Puppies

Spirit Adrift

Broken Hands

Dead Posey

SUNDAY: