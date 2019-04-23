Aftershock 2019 Lineup Revealed

The lineup for the 2019 Aftershock Festival has been revealed.
The three-day festival returns to Discovery Park on Friday, October 11. Tickets go on sale Thursday.
Check out the lineup below:
FRIDAY:
- Slipknot
- Staind (reunion)
- Lamb Of God
- Halestrom
- Dropkick Murphys
- Sum 41
- Clutch
- I Prevail
- Beartooth
- Motionless In White
- Andrew W.K.
- Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
- Knocked Loose
- Angel Du$t
- While She Sleeps
- Ded
- The Pink Slips
- Santa Cruz
SATURDAY:
- blink-182
- Rob Zombie
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Marilyn Manson
- Stone Temple Pilots
- Bad Religion
- Highly Suspect
- Ghostemane
- Fidlar
- The Interrupters
- Fishbone
- Badflower
- H09909
- Health
- Parlor Mob
- Sick Puppies
- Spirit Adrift
- Broken Hands
- Dead Posey
SUNDAY:
- Tool
- Korn
- A Day To Remember
- Chevelle
- Babymetal
- Gojira
- Architects
- Falling In Reverse
- Deadland Ritual
- Fu Manchu
- The Crystal Method
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- The Hu
- Fire From The Gods
- Joyous Wolf
- Evan Konrad
- BRKN Love
- Blue Midnight