Aftershock 2019 Lineup Revealed

Posted 10:57 AM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, April 23, 2019

The lineup for the 2019 Aftershock Festival has been revealed.

The three-day festival returns to Discovery Park on Friday, October 11. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Check out the lineup below:

FRIDAY:

  • Slipknot
  • Staind (reunion)
  • Lamb Of God
  • Halestrom
  • Dropkick Murphys
  • Sum 41
  • Clutch
  • I Prevail
  • Beartooth
  • Motionless In White
  • Andrew W.K.
  • Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
  • Knocked Loose
  • Angel Du$t
  • While She Sleeps
  • Ded
  • The Pink Slips
  • Santa Cruz

SATURDAY:

  • blink-182
  • Rob Zombie
  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Marilyn Manson
  • Stone Temple Pilots
  • Bad Religion
  • Highly Suspect
  • Ghostemane
  • Fidlar
  • The Interrupters
  • Fishbone
  • Badflower
  • H09909
  • Health
  • Parlor Mob
  • Sick Puppies
  • Spirit Adrift
  • Broken Hands
  • Dead Posey

SUNDAY:

  • Tool
  • Korn
  • A Day To Remember
  • Chevelle
  • Babymetal
  • Gojira
  • Architects
  • Falling In Reverse
  • Deadland Ritual
  • Fu Manchu
  • The Crystal Method
  • Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • The Hu
  • Fire From The Gods
  • Joyous Wolf
  • Evan Konrad
  • BRKN Love
  • Blue Midnight
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.