Crews in Stockton Battling Massive Fire in an Industrial Area

STOCKTON -- Fire crews in Stockton are battling massive flames in an industrial business area.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire on W. Scotts Avenue, near Wislon Way in the downtown area in Stockton.

The fire has since been upgraded to a six-alarm fire.

There are many businesses in the area of the fire including a lumber yard and a few auto businesses.

Battalion Chief Matt Knierm says every engine in the city and all personnel have been called back to work.

Knierm also said a power tower and power line have been lost in the fire, causing an outage that is affecting at least 16,000 customers.

PG&E has also cut power in some areas as a precaution.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what started the fire.

SPD is assisting Stockton Fire with traffic control for a large fire in the 200 blk of W. Scotts Ave. Streets in the area are closed and there is also a power outage. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/VMAP7JAKZ4 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) April 23, 2019