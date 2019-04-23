Crews in Stockton Battling Massive Fire in an Industrial Area

Posted 5:41 AM, April 23, 2019, by and

STOCKTON -- Fire crews in Stockton are battling massive flames in an industrial business area.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire on W. Scotts Avenue, near Wislon Way in the downtown area in Stockton.

The fire has since been upgraded to a six-alarm fire.

There are many businesses in the area of the fire including a lumber yard and a few auto businesses.

Battalion Chief Matt Knierm says every engine in the city and all personnel have been called back to work.

Knierm also said a power tower and power line have been lost in the fire, causing an outage that is affecting at least 16,000 customers.

PG&E has also cut power in some areas as a precaution.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Stay with FOX40  for updates on this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.