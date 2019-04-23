Crews in Stockton Battling Massive Fire in an Industrial Area

STOCKTON -- Fire crews in Stockton are battling massive flames in an industrial business area.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire on W. Scotts Avenue, near Wislon Way in the downtown area in Stockton.
The fire has since been upgraded to a six-alarm fire.
There are many businesses in the area of the fire including a lumber yard and a few auto businesses.
Battalion Chief Matt Knierm says every engine in the city and all personnel have been called back to work.
Knierm also said a power tower and power line have been lost in the fire, causing an outage that is affecting at least 16,000 customers.
PG&E has also cut power in some areas as a precaution.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
It is unclear what started the fire.
Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.