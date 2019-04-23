Job Outlook for College Grads

Posted 10:47 AM, April 23, 2019, by

Eric is in the studio with Robert Half Staffing Agency Branch Manager Shantel Poole learning about the best jobs for recent college graduates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.