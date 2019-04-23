Police: Bicyclist Killed in South Sacramento Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A bicyclist died Tuesday night when he collided with a vehicle in South Sacramento.

Around 8:40 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department reports a man was riding his bike in the area of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard when the collision occurred.

Police say the man died as a result of his injuries. His identity has not been reported.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired at the time of the crash, according to the police department.

The department's Major Collision Investigation Unit will be in the area processing the scene throughout the night.

Traffic in the area could be impacted for several hours.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this collision investigation.