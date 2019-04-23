The Great American Coin Hunt in Sacramento

Posted 11:00 AM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, April 23, 2019

Gary is at A & D Coin and Jewelry getting a look at some rare coins that are making their way back in to circulation throughout the Sacramento area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.