Thousands Lose Power as Fire Rips Through Stockton Industrial Area

STOCKTON -- People in search of coffee, cash and food were out of luck Tuesday as an ongoing PG&E power outage affected 18,000 customers in Stockton.

"There’s nothing we can do right now but to just wait," said Fannie Thong, the owner of Thai Thai Restaurant.

Among those in the dark was Thong, who told FOX40 she had no choice but to turn away hungry customers.

"Now, the fire is going on, cut out business and lot of customers came by and we can’t open the restaurant," she said.

A pallet yard blaze was what left thousands of families in the dark.

A spokeswoman with PG&E told FOX40 crews shut down power lines so that firefighters could safely work. The fire also damaged some electrical equipment.

The blaze was the second Stockton firefighters have had to deal with within the past 24 hours, which left them exhausted. They said they were rotating crews to prevent fatigue.

Schools within the Manteca and Stockton unified school districts were also impacted, although campuses remained open. Parents at some sites were able to pick up students.

A representative with PG&E says they hope to restore power to the majority of customers soon.