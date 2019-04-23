Veteran Couple Burglarized, Baby’s Ashes Stolen

FOX40’s Jessica Mensch will have a complete report this evening on FOX40 News at 6 p.m.

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento couple, both of whom served in Afghanistan, came home from a vacation to find their apartment had been broken into — and a box containing their daughter’s ashes was stolen.

“We were excited to come home. We wanted to relax,” Kelly Smith said. “We came home to this. It was not relaxing.”

The Smiths say it made them feel unwelcome in their own Pocket-area home.

“We first noticed that our TV was gone. I told him, ‘We’ve been robbed,’ and we noticed other things gone too,” Kelly said.

Someone had smashed a hole in their back window to get inside sometime on Sunday, stealing laptops, textbooks and virtual reality headsets.

“Worth six grand,” Elliott Smith said. “Possibly more.”

“We don’t care about any of that. We just want our daughter back,” Kelly said.

Among the items stolen was a small wooden box with two tiny pink footprints containing their daughter’s ashes.

“Losing a child was the worst experience ever. I went through a deep depression,” Kelly said. “I just got through that.”

Their daughter, Enola, was born with a rare genetic condition.

“She was five months early. She was passed. Deceased. I didn’t hold her when she came out. I didn’t want to. I was in too much pain. So that’s all I have,” Kelly told FOX40.

Now, the Smiths are making flyers in hopes that someone will find the ashes and return them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department or the Smiths via email.

“They might not have even known that that was an urn,” she said.

They’re praying Enola’s ashes will be back in their living room soon, the only piece of their daughter they had left.