Wrongful Death Lawsuits Filed by Parents of Teens Electrocuted by Solano Irrigation District Footbridge

DIXON — The parents of the two boys who were electrocuted on a bridge while rescuing a dog from a Dixon canal have filed wrongful death claims against the Solano Irrigation District.

Both claims were served Tuesday morning, just over three weeks after 17-year-olds Jake Hourmouzus and Jacob Schneider died near West Dixon Road.

Hourmouzus’ parents, Brandon Hourmouzus and Candy Carrillo, and Schneider’s parents, Jim and Colleen Schneider, are suing for damages that exceed $10,000. They are also seeking compensation for the teens’ funeral and burial expenses.

Their claims state the Solano Irrigation District owned the canal, the footbridge and the electrical transmission facilities that energized the bridge at the time the teens grabbed ahold of it.

They also say SID failed to ensure the bridge would be safe for members of the public, who “routinely (frequent)” it.

SID sent the following statement Tuesday to FOX40: