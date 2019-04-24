21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Having Alleged Relationship With 12-Year-Old Girl

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of having a relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was reported missing after she was seen getting into a vehicle with a man at French Camp Elementary School. A school employee recognized the girl because she was a former student at French Camp and contacted the girl’s mother.

Deputies and detectives were able to find the girl, who was safe and unharmed.

Abel Martin-Matias, 21, was arrested when deputies discovered he was in a relationship with the 12-year-old. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years of age, continuous sexual abuse of a child and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.