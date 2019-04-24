Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Illinois Boy Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Sources tell WGN the body of Andrew "AJ" Freund, a 5-year-old boy missing from Crystal Lake, has been found.

Earlier Wednesday, investigators returned to the family home and removed several items, including a shovel, a mattress, two lawn bags and a large bin. The family dog was also removed from the home by Animal Control officials.

Meanwhile, the FBI, McHenry County Sheriff's deputies and Crystal Lake police were at a rural area in Woodstock about 15 minutes from the house. There is still police activity in the area of Gale Drive and Dean Street.

Also Wednesday, an attorney for the boy's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, was spotted entering the Crystal Lake Police Department around 6 a.m.

When WGN questioned Attorney George Killis as to why he was at the police station, he had no comment.

AJ was last seen at bedtime a week ago, and the days since have involved multiple searches by law enforcement as disturbing details continue to emerge about his parents and living conditions inside their home.

Tuesday's police search focused on Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake, with police using sonar to check the pond. But hours of searching there, and also in Stern Woods, yielded nothing.

The police release of the 911 call made by AJ’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., reveals he was calm in reporting the disappearance after searching on his own.

Freund Sr. is the former divorce attorney for Cunningham. The two never married, but were said to be living together with their children and no longer dating.

Since the disappearance, the family’s history with DCFS and Crystal Lake Police has come to light, with multiple reports of abuse, neglect and drug use.