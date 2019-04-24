BusyKid App Teaches Kids About Finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local dad, Gregg Murset, created the app BusyKid to teach kids and teens the proper way too handle their finances.

April is National Financial Literacy Awareness month, and we are in bad shape. The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) issued a financial literacy test to over 40,000 Americans and the average score was a failing grade, 67%.



California teens age 15-18 scored an average of 61.46% on the test and personal finance courses are not a high school graduation requirement in the state.