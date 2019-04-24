Census Question Front and Center at California Latino Policy Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The 2020 census was a big focus of California's Latino Policy Summit Wednesday morning at the Golden 1 Center.

"We have one shot every 10 years to get this right," Latino Community Foundation CEO Jaqueline Martinez said. "And if we don't, what we lose is over $800 billion in resources over that period of 10 years."

Advocates want to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 census.

Census numbers also determine representation in Congress -- another reason Martinez wants census participation to be on the forefront of California’s agenda. However this year, Latino census participation could be more at risk than ever before.

"There's been a lot of anti-immigrant, anti-Latino rhetoric," Martinez said.

The Trump administration is looking to add a question to the 2020 census asking people whether they are citizens or not.

"There is a sense of, 'How are they going to use this information against me? Why are they collecting this information and who is going to have access to this information?'" Martinez said.

The court challenges came quickly and the U.S. Supreme Court listened attorneys argue the matter on Tuesday as opponents of adding the citizenship question to the census protested outside.

President Trump added his voice Wednesday via Twitter: