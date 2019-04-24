Here’s Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in May

Netflix announced on Wednesday several titles that will be added to the streaming service in May, including season 1 of Charmed and season 4 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Several titles will also be leaving the service in May.

Avail. 5/1/19

Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM

This rousing documentary follows four extraordinary women—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin—who take on the congressional establishment by mounting grassroots campaigns and building a movement during a time of historic volatility in American politics.

Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted by terrifying visions, a Muslim healer finds his faith tested when he helps a woman locked in battle, body and soul, with a diabolical leader.

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Avail. 5/2/19

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Avail. 5/3/19

A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM

After their mother’s death, four sisters learn a shocking family secret and embark on an adventure to discover the truth about their genealogy.

All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From documentarian Hao Wu comes a heartfelt portrait of how he created a thoroughly modern family in America, only to face the dilemma of introducing his same-sex partner and their children to his deeply traditional parents and relatives in China.

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

A woman sexually assaulted by her new boss’s brother-in-law tries to move on as if nothing happened, but the night weighs heavily on her mind and body.

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The brothers are back for more adventures in the limitless world of general services, where no job is too big, small or silly for this dynamic duo!

Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A dark single camera comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM

A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Faced with various frightening and uncomfortable events, contestants in this game show had better not flinch — or they’ll suffer painful consequences.

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM

On the run from a dogged internal affairs agent, a corrupt cop reluctantly teams up with a defiant teen to unravel a conspiracy — before it’s too late.

The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM

Standing on the precipice of adulthood, a group of friends navigate new relationships, while reexamining others, during their final summer before college.

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Do-gooding True can solve any problem, from a runaway boaty-float to a sideways sleepover, and a sticky mess at her very own birthday party!

Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two bird women — a carefree toucan and anxious songbird — live in the same apartment building and share their lives in this animated comedy.

Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A major ecstasy producer living in luxury on the Dutch-Belgian border faces big changes with two undercover agents begin moving in on his operation.

Avail. 5/4/19

Like Arrows

Avail. 5/6/19

Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A prosecutor discovers that she’s been reincarnated into a different person after getting into an accident — and also learns she’s not the only one.

Avail. 5/7/19

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Avail. 5/8/19

Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Chloe struggles to come to terms with Lucifer’s disturbing revelation, a rogue priest sets out to stop a long-rumored prophecy.

Avail. 5/9/19

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Avail. 5/10/19

Dry Martina — NETFLIX FILM

An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan’s ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile.

Easy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diverse characters fumble through the modern maze of love, sex, technology and culture in Chicago.

Gente que viene y bah — NETFLIX FILM

After her partner cheats on her, an architect returns to her hometown to reassess her life with the help of her eccentric family. Based on the novel.

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The hardworking Harvey Girls are back, making new enemies in the form of older siblings, finally meeting their boy-band idols — and more!

Jailbirds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

At the Sacramento County Jail, incarcerated women fight the power and one another as they try to make the best of life — and love — on the inside.

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: A long form documentary series of high profile, in-depth stories about music’s impact on society, as told by critically acclaimed directors, with each episode revealing surprising insight beyond the expected or commonly known. Lion’s Share tracks South African journalist Rian Malan’s journey to find the original writers of the legendary song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which earned over 15 million dollars in royalties for American groups like The Tokens, Pete Seeger and the Weavers. Malan discovers the original writer, a black South African named Solomon Linda, whose family currently lives in poverty in the slums of Sweto. Driven by his own guilt that his uncle was one of the architects of apartheid, Malan goes after fat cat businessmen in the US music industry to force them to pay their fair share to Linda’s family.

Shéhérazade — NETFLIX FILM

Fresh out of prison and forced to fend for himself on the streets of Marseille, 17-year-old Zac falls in love with a young prostitute Shéhérazade.

The Society — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM

During a vacation to Napa Valley, a group of long time friends reunite and revisit past choices in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy from director Amy Poehler.

Avail. 5/12/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hasan Minhaj’s Peabody Award-winning series returns with new episodes, bringing his unexpected comedic perspective to current global events and pop culture.

Avail. 5/13/19

Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a long list of shenanigans lands Tyler in hot water, he’s forced to suit up and spend his summer training for an elite junior lifeguard program.

Avail. 5/14/19

revisions — NETFLIX ANIME

When Shibuya time-warps to 2388, high schooler Daisuke and his friends are conscripted by AHRV agent Milo to fight the hostile cyborg race, revisions.

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The stars come out for this special tribute to “Laugh-in,” the revolutionary sketch comedy show of the 1960s and ’70s.

Weed the People

Avail. 5/15/19

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Avail. 5/16/19

Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM

When a mysterious good Samaritan, aka “Good Sam,” leaves $100,000 cash on seemingly random doorsteps, New York City TV news reporter Kate Bradley (Tiya Sircar) sets out to discover Good Sam’s true identity and motive, turning her personal life upside down.

Take Me Home Tonight

Avail. 5/17/19

1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1994 is an hour-long 5 episode investigative documentary series that will tell the story of one of the most critical years in Mexico’s history.

Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chip is a little pug going through life’s firsts with the encouragement of her secret mouse-friend, Potato.

It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A digital series that follows a man and his beloved dog Bruno strolling around his neighborhood.

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

A woman whose parents were killed by a gang when she was a child grows up to be a hired assassin. Unfortunately, trying to leave that past behind is proving to be more difficult than it seems.

Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM

Seeking answers after a life-changing incident in 2012, filmmaker Hernán Zin interviews other war reporters about the personal toll of their work.

Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nicole and Jacques are back to judge the chaos in the kitchen, from half-baked doll cakes to delightfully creepy edible clowns.

See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM

Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies, C.J. Walker and Sebastian Thomas, build makeshift time machines to save C.J.’s brother, Calvin, from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.

The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trapped in the Zone, Simone and her friends must find a cure for the virus Rasmus is carrying before it kills him — and the rest of humanity.

Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A third-rate actress with leukemia becomes entangled with CEO Ling because she needs him for treatment. In order to receive bone marrow transplant sooner and to continue her career as an actress, Xia Lin enters into a secret marriage with Ling Yi Zhou, the CEO of a company. Despite the conspiracies and misunderstandings they encounter, the two find true love.

White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After forcing Walsh out, Vincent’s headaches include answering to a gangster boss and a new rival salesperson who’s swooping up all the best jobs.

Avail. 5/18/19

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Avail. 5/20/19

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While Teddy works toward finishing his application for MIT’s summer robotics program, Emil tries to squeeze even more fun out of his time in Peoria.

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Avail. 5/21/19

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Emmy Award-nominated actress and 30-year comedy veteran, Wanda Sykes, delivers a sharp-witted and hilarious critique on the state of the world in her first Netflix comedy special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal. The one-hour special addresses the comedian’s perspective on the current political and cultural climate, which she can only describe as, well … not normal!

Avail. 5/22/19

A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two countries, two restaurants, one vision. At Gabriela Cámara’s acclaimed Contramar in Mexico City, the welcoming, uniformed waiters are as beloved by diners as the menu featuring fresh, local seafood caught within 24 hours. The entire staff sees themselves as part of an extended family. Meanwhile at Cala in San Francisco, Cámara hires staff from different backgrounds and cultures, including ex-felons and ex-addicts, who view the work as an important opportunity to grow as individuals. A Tale of Two Kitchens explores the ways in which a restaurant can serve as a place of both dignity and community.

One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Lee Jeong-in and Yu Ji-ho meet, something unexpected happens. Or it just may be that spring is in the air — and anything is possible.

The Flash: Season 5

Avail. 5/23/19

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rampaging serial killers leave carnage in their wake as their next victims fight to stay alive in this honor anthology series.

Avail. 5/24/19

After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Short following families in Puerto Rico who are currently living in FEMA hotels around New York City. Their stories will unfold observationally over the course of the next month as they face the extreme situation of getting kicked out of the hotel or are forced to go back to Puerto Rico. Many people see these families as illegal immigrants and don’t want them here. We follow these families as they try to maintain their Puerto Rican identity, but assert their American citizenship.

Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mysterious deaths aboard a luxurious ship traveling from Spain to Rio de Janeiro in the 1940s reveal secrets surrounding two sisters traveling together.

Joy — NETFLIX FILM

Joy is a young Nigerian woman, caught in the vicious cycle of sex trafficking. She works in this merciless system of exploitation to pay off debts to her exploiter Madame and supporting her family in Nigeria.

Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM

Four misfit campers must band together and conquer their fears in order to save the world during an alien invasion.

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romantic turmoil, artistic challenges and an eye-opening trip to Puerto Rico set Nola Darling on a new course.

The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM

A troubled musical prodigy (Allison Williams) seeks out the new star pupil (Logan Browning) of her former school with shocking consequences in this elegant and terrifying suspense ride, the most buzzed-about movie at last year’s Fantastic Fest.

WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A raw, voyeuristic examination of acceptable people doing unacceptable things. A conflict driven series of high stakes morality plays with a first season narrative focusing on two struggling newlyweds who accept a powerful woman’s ethically perilous proposition to secure a badly needed financial windfall.

Avail. 5/27/19

Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Renowned “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross’s new half-hour comedy series Historical Roasts brings together A-list comedians in period-appropriate garb to celebrate prominent historical figures of the past, from Presidents (Abe Lincoln) to Rockstars (Freddie Mercury) and everything in between. Based on the Los Angeles live show of the same name, the six-episode series is “teaching history a lesson” and honoring some of the most important voices of our time the only way they know how — with a searing roast. Launching globally on Netflix Monday, May 27, Historical Roasts features a stellar lineup of comedian guest stars including Bob Saget, John Stamos, Natasha Leggero, Jaleel White, Fred Willard, Nikki Glaser, Rachel Feinstein, Ryan Phillippe, Ken Marino, Gilbert Gottfried, Seth Green, Yamaneika Saunders, and Neal Brennan to name a few. The series is produced by OBB Pictures.

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 5/28/19

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Avail. 5/30/19

Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM

An under-confident but talented girl, who is sidestepped at every stage of her life, seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving crazy Mumbai gangster and in the process finds her confidence and place in the sun.

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM

A minister who researches religious cults turns to his Buddhist monk friend for help investigating a new group with mysterious origins.

The One I Love

Avail. 5/31/19

Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM

Everyone assumed Sasha and Marcus would wind up together except for Sasha and Marcus. Reconnecting after 15 years, the two start to wonder… maybe?

Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Five years after the death of mob boss, there’s a new king of the Montreal drug trade — until a new breed of mafiosos arrive from Italy to wrestle the city from his grasp.

Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Major Weiss’s recovery prompts residents to question the odd circumstances she was found in, and how she survived injuries that would kill anyone else.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What if a teenager built up a drugs empire from his bedroom in Leipzig? Inspired by real events.

Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The true-life story of a Brazilian TV host who literally killed for ratings — and used his crime TV show to cover up the grizzly truth.

When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A four part limited series from director Ava DuVernay that continues themes from her documentary 13th, her exploration of the criminal justice system through the true case of the Central Park Five – 5 young teenagers who were wrongfully accused and convicted of rape.

LAST CALL

Leaving 5/1/19

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving 5/11/19

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 5/15/19

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving 5/19/19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving 5/22/19

The Boss Baby

Leaving 5/24/19

Southpaw

Leaving 5/31/19

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)