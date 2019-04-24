High School Students to Witness Sacramento`s First Wall Dance Performance

Posted 10:23 AM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, April 24, 2019

Gary is out at Hiram Johnson High School getting a preview of the dancers from TwoPoint 4 Dance Theatre as they ascend the school's six-story tall for a wall performance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.