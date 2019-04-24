Men Steal North Carolina Woman’s Purse after Helping Her Out of Crashed Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A group of thieves took a woman's purse from inside her car under the guise of helping her after she was involved in a car crash.

Police said a group of men appeared to be helping the woman after she was involved in a crash with another driver at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and West Florida Street. They reportedly got her out of the vehicle, saying it was on fire and people needed to stand back.

The woman's boyfriend, who did not want to be identified, said witnesses told him they saw the men go for her purse and then drive off.

"I didn’t see the exact thing, but I know from what everybody else is telling me that one of the guys reached in the car grabbed her purse and ran and jumped into their car and peeled off," he said.

Other witnesses on the scene came to the woman's aid.

"To go out of your way to act like you’re helping somebody just to take everything they own," the woman's boyfriend said.

Greensboro police are investigating the crash and the larceny separately. They are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

"If you know them - just give her her stuff back," the man said.