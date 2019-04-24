Report: Sacramento 5th Most Polluted City in the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Lung Association has released its 20th Annual State of the Air Report and things aren't looking good for Californians.

The report ranks the most polluted cities by ozone (more commonly referred to as smog), year round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution.

The Golden State holds 10 positions out of 25 on the Ozone Pollution list.

The Sacramento-Roseville area ranks 5th in the United States for Ozone Pollution.

Increased temperatures and wildfires play a role in the high ranking of California cities.