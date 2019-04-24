Set Transformation with ‘Lovely Splendid Happy’

Lovely Splendid Happy is an experiential design studio that focuses on Airbnbs, as well as residential and commercial spaces. Offering interior design and styling services, owner/designer Sadye Evyn Reish creates unique experiences through design, art and immersive activities, and does so with her clients’ marketing and branding (when applicable) in mind...because as a former marketing pro, old habits die hard. Sadye loves pushing the envelope with design and her goal with each project––whether for a business or someone’s home––is to create a visual experience that elicits joy, excitement and curiosity. In addition to her design work, Sadye is a spin instructor for TEAMride; an event producer; creative workshop curator and teacher; artist; and freelance marketer. She’s also perpetually designing her Midtown apartment, so when she’s not working on client projects, you can find her on Instagram (@sadyeevyn and @lovelysplendidhappy), documenting her own DIYs and design process.
More info:
Lovely Splendid Happy
(209) 954-6210
LovelySplendidHappy.com
Instagram: @LovelySplendidHappy