Stockton 14-Year-Old Girl Hit by Gunfire While Sleeping in Bed

STOCKTON -- A 14-year-old girl is resting at home after being shot in the head in a brazen drive-by shooting in Stockton around midnight Wednesday.

The girl was sleeping in her bed on the second floor when shots struck the home.

The area of Weston Ranch where the shooting took place seems unremarkable. It's a seemingly ideal neighborhood for families with kids.

"I fear for our life here," said the girl's mother, who did not want to be identified.

The woman's daughter was home from the hospital Wednesday, although she still had bullet fragments lodged in her scalp.

"This is something that you don’t wish on your worst enemies, you know what I’m saying?" the mother told FOX40. "She’s doing good. She’s home and I just appreciate everybody’s support and prayers."

Surveillance video shows a late model, gray, four-door sedan drive up to the house. It’s the same car neighbors say they saw lurking about earlier in the day.

Why its occupants fired multiple rounds into the two-story house is still a mystery.

"It’s bad enough that we had a 14-year-old little girl who was struck by one of the rounds, but when you have a vehicle pulling into a court like you could see in the video and open fire on a house, you don’t know what’s going to happen next," said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.

While the mother says there has been no unusual activity at the house, police still want to interview the occupants, which include kids who are 10, 14, 16 and 18 years old.

Police say the house was targeted, an event that sometimes lends itself to escalation.

"Was this gang-related? Was this some type of problem that may be a feud going on in that court?" Silva said. "That’s something that we need to figure out exactly what’s going so that we can prevent that retaliatory shooting from occurring."

Meanwhile, the family may be moving from a neighborhood where they’ve lived for three years.

"I don’t feel safe here anymore with my kids," the girl's mother said.

Stockton police say in these kinds of cases, people who may know something to help solve the crime are too fearful to come forward. But doing so may save a life down the road and you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously if have something to offer.