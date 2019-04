Simone is out in the backyard getting to know the Chow Chow mix Amber.

Name: Amber

Age: 12 years old

Breed: Chow Chow/German Shepherd Mix

Sex: Female

Weight: 50 lbs

Participates in playgroups w/gentle playing dogs

Successfully lived with other dogs

Full of life, playful, sassy, fun loving

Medium Energy blend: needs play prior to relaxation

Loves cuddles, treats and meeting new people

Knows some commands like “sit” and is eager to learn

$25 adoption includes vaccines, spay and microchip