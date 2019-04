Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mueller Report answered some questions and sparked its own political firestorm, this morning at 6:45 on FOX40, Elk Grove Congressman Ami Bera will give his take on the redacted report and where he falls on the question of impeachment.

Topics

Mueller Report/Impeachment

Sanctuary Cities

Decriminalization of Marijuana

Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

