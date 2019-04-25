Is This Your Boat? San Joaquin County Deputies Want to Know

STOCKTON — If you left a boat behind in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office wants you to contact them.

An “extremely large” boat was found along Calpack and West Klein roads.

While the sheriff’s office has not said if the boat is seaworthy, they do say it should not have been dumped on the side of the road.

“We need to work together to keep our community clean,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

If you know anything about the boat’s owner you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.