Local Comic Book Fans Assemble for Highly Anticipated ‘Avengers: Endgame’

SACRAMENTO -- The moment comic book fans have been waiting more than 10 years for is finally here.

Marvel Studios' "Avenger: Endgame" promises a conclusion to the last decade of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with 2008's "Iron Man."

"Want to be the first to see it and know what happens," fan Jason Amezquita said.

For Amezquita, seeing the movie opening night is like a badge of honor -- and he's dying with anticipation.

"I've been trying to give myself a clean slate and not hope for anything too much or be too worried about certain characters dying," he told FOX40.

Amezquita killed some time before the show inside Comic Command Center in Natomas. Shop owner Joshua Cox is well aware of the movie's importance.

"It is a huge deal for the cinematic universe, it’s 10 plus years in the making. It is, as the name states, the 'Endgame.' This is supposed to be the big wrap up of the decade of cinematic movies and everything in between," he said.

Cox says the massive success of the movie franchise has helped his bottom line.

"It's great. More and more people are getting into comic books," he said. "Being brought into the mainstream or having the average Joe who never thought about picking up a comic book before coming in and, at least, asking questions."

But Cox says reading the books won't necessarily ruin any of the films. The story lines often adapt some characters' most famous arcs but there are often a lot of differences.

"You can read the book and get one story and watch the movie and get another story and be entertained on both levels," Cox said.

Although Amezquita is seeing "Endgame" Thursday night, he says he won’t ruin the movie for anyone -- and he’s encouraging others to do the same.

"No spoilers! Don't spoil anything or else people will get mad," he said.

The franchise also boasts several behind-the-scenes connections to the Central Valley.

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler played football for Sacramento State. Brie Larson, who stars as Captain Marvel, was born in Sacramento and Jeremy Renner, who plays expert archer Hawkey, grew up in Modesto.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, screenwriters for six MCU films including "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", both graduated from UC Davis.

"That’s awesome that I can say that my heroes are from Sacramento," Amezquita said.

In the comics, Sacramento makes a cameo in "Avengers Vs. X-Men" issue 12 when the Hulk is punched so hard in Sydney that he crash lands in Sacramento.

In 1986, Marvel mastermind Stan Lee dubbed Stockton the hometown of the Fantastic 4.