SMUD: Be On the Lookout for Scams

SACRAMENTO — SMUD issued a statement Thursday urging customers to watch out for certain scams.

The utility says people claiming to be SMUD employees or representatives will contact customers and say their service will be disconnected if they don’t pay a balance with a pre-paid debit card.

The phone number the scammers use appears to be a SMUD customer service line, officials said.

SMUD says if customers get a call they think may be suspicious, they can hang up and call SMUD directly.

Residential customers can call 1-888-742-7683.

Business customers can call 1-888-622-7683.

A list of authorized pay stations can be found here, and scam information can be found here.