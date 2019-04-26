Festival Fashion at Concerts In The Park

Posted 10:51 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, April 26, 2019

Festival fashion has become a genre unto itself, with its own laws about how people should dress. Identity Boutique owner Stephanie Bozzalla is here to share some of the biggest trends we can expect to see at Concerts in the Park this season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.