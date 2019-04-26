Stockton Police Arrest Suspect Connected to 2016 Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Melanie Martinez

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of 3-year-old Melanie Martinez.

On September 25, 2016, Melanie was struck by gunfire while riding in the back seat of a car in the area of Jefferson and Commerce streets.

She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Thursday, authorities arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting. He was a minor at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges.

This is an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department.

