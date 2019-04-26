Wisconsin Woman Accused of Punching 10-Year-Old Girl On School Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman faces child abuse charges after she allegedly boarded a school bus and punched a 10-year-old girl multiple times, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WITI.

A Caledonia police officer responded to a report of child abuse on a school bus.

The incident happened April 17 when the 10-year-old was supposed to get off the school bus at a house on Old Farm Road. Officials said the "bus driver became confused about where to drop off (the child)" and stopped the bus.

For reasons not outlined in the criminal complaint, Katheryn Duncan boarded the bus shortly after it stopped. She allegedly "ran onto the school bus screaming at (the girl) to get off." A camera on the bus captured video of the incident.

In the criminal complaint, officials said Duncan and the victim are "distantly related."

According to the complaint, Duncan "came up to (the girl) and grabbed her to try to physically force her off the bus. Duncan screamed at (the girl) and struck her in the face several times with both closed fists."

The responding officer said the girl's cheek "appeared red and slightly swollen," she had a "lump on her head underneath her hair," and a "large red mark on her upper back."

An unnamed girl on the bus tried to intervene but was also "struck" during the altercation.

The 10-year-old girl's father told police Duncan admitted to "pushing (the girl) against the window and tried folding her up 'like a pretzel' in order to remove her from the bus."

Duncan faces charges of physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. She has a criminal history that includes a past felony for possession with intent to deliver cocaine. She made her initial appearance in court April 23. A preliminary hearing date is set for May 2.

A spokesperson for the bus company tells WITI they are investigating this incident.