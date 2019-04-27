Man Walks Off With $16,000 Sculpture in Daylight Heist From NYC Art Gallery

A man walked into an art gallery across from Central Park in New York City and stole a $16,000 sculpture in broad daylight, according to the New York Police Department.

The unidentified man entered Galeries Bartoux Thursday afternoon about 4:30, according to a news release. from the NYPD. Surveillance footage provided by the NYPD shows the man carrying the sculpture from somewhere out of camera range, hefting it into his arms and walking out the door.

The sculpture, by French artist Fred Allard, is a representation of a traditional shopping basket made of gold chain and filled with silver bottles. The basket is encased in a larger, see-through bag sculpture.

Allard’s biography on the Galeries Bartoux website calls his art an “allegoric interpretation of a perpetual search for balance between container and content, between surface and depth, between external and internal appearance.” Allard’s Instagram account shows many similar sculptures of shopping baskets and bags from high-end stores like Coach, filled with candy or soda, and frozen in their own transparent sculptures.

In a statement, Galeries Bartoux said security is “of the utmost importance to us and our clients” and that during the time of the robbery, the gallery’s security representative “was assisting with installation in the back of the gallery.”

“The suspect found himself at the right place and time with the wrong intentions,” the statement read. “We are taking the situation very seriously and taking further precautions to strengthen the security of the gallery and our employees.”

Allard could not be reached for comment.

NYPD Sergeant Lee Jones said on Saturday that the case was still under investigation and no arrests had been made.

The individual is described as a male, White, late 50's, brown hair, 5'10" tall; last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. The sculpture resembles a shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains. pic.twitter.com/SdsVh2FPbI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 27, 2019