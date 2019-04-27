Mother of Missing Teen Still Hopes for Daughter’s Safe Return after Two Years

SACRAMENTO — It’s been agonizing for Jessica King but she’s still holding on to hope, even two years after her daughter disappeared suddenly.

She’s still waiting for the moment her daughter will walk through the door.

“I remember it as if it was yesterday,” King said.

Her 15-year-old daughter, Faith King Basey disappeared on April 27, 2015.

The teen was last seen leaving Grant Union High School in North Sacramento but, no one has heard or seen the her since.

“As a parent, it’s always someone else’s kid, you don’t want it to be yours,” King said.

King says her daughter spent the night at a friend’s house the day before she disappeared but never attended any of her classes that day.

She says her daughter had recently started hanging out with a group of friends who didn’t have her best interest in mind.

“They introduced her to a male who we found out later said, ‘if you ever want to disappear, we can make it so that no one finds you,’” King stated.

Her disappearance was reported to police but since then, King says she’s received tips her daughter was spotted in several parts of the state.

She says local missing persons groups have jumped in on the effort to help find Faith.

“I’m thankful for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children because most of their volunteers have been in my position,” King explained.

King says her daughter has a seizure disorder that would require her to have frequent medical attention, something she’s been without since her disappearance.

But as the time goes by, she’s left wondering what happened to her daughter.

“Please just let this be a bad dream, please don’t let this be real,” King said. “She would have never gone more than 4 hours before talking to friends, family, someone.”

As she pleads for her daughter’s safe return, she is reminded of the last words that she said to Faith; words that still ring true for King.

She said, “I told her, ‘I love you; I’ll see you when you get home.’”

If you know where Faith is or if you have any information on her disappearance, you’re asked to contact police.